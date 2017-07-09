10 World's Most Expensive Watches - The Herald Nigeria

Watches have been known to not only tell the time but as an additional accessory to denote class and style. However, there are watches and there exist luxury watches which have been valued at well over millions.

Watches through time have been known to play a significant finish to a man or woman’s dressing and as such, detailed attention must be paid when selecting the best watch which befits personality, oozes style and had an impeccable quality attached.

Below is a list of 10 of the world’s most expensive watches as compiled by TheTrendSpotter.net

1. Graff Diamonds Hallucination | $55 Million

The title of the most expensive watch in the world goes to Graff Diamonds for the incredible, Hallucination. Worth a whopping $55 million, the Hallucination is a masterpiece with over 110 carats of coloured diamonds set into a bracelet of platinum.

2. Graff Diamonds The Fascination | $40 Million

As well as holding the position for the most expensive watch ever, Graff Diamonds is also behind the second most pricey timepiece. Dubbed The Fascination, this $40 million watch consists of 152.96 carats of white diamonds and includes a centre, 38.13-carat, pear-shaped diamond that can detach into a ring.

3. Breguet Marie-Antoinette Grande Complication Pocket Watch | $30 Million

Not only is the Breguet Grande Marie Antoinette an incredible timepiece, but it also has a fascinating story. The pocket watch, which is worth $30 million, was commissioned by an alleged lover of the French queen, Marie Antoinette in 1782. Unfortunately, the intended recipient died before ever being able to receive this fantastic watch, which took over 40 years to construct.

4. Chopard 201-Carat Watch | $25 Million

This incredible watch’s name tells you exactly why it’s worth $25 million. Created by Chopard, the 201-Carat Watch consists of a 15-carat pink diamond, a 12-carat blue diamond, and an 11-carat white diamond as well as a further 163 carats of white and yellow diamonds.

5. Patek Philippe Henry Graves Supercomplication | $24 Million

The wold’s most expensive Patek Phillipe watch is the Supercomplication created for Henry Graves Jr. Worth $25 million, this intricate timepiece features 24 complications and includes functions such as a perpetual calendar, minute repeater with Westminster Chimes, sunrise and sunset times, and a celestial chart based on the night sky above Graves’ home in New York.

6. Jacob & Co. Billionaire Watch | $18 Million

This Jacob and Co. timepiece isn’t called the Billionaire Watch for no reason. If you can swing the $18 million, you’ll receive a seriously luxurious watch complete with 260 carats of emerald-cut diamonds and a stylish skeleton face.

7. Patek Philippe Ref. 1518 in Stainless Steel | $11 Million

Recently auctioned off for just over US$11 million, the Patek Philippe 1518 comes in at number seven on the list of the world’s most expensive watches. The timepiece, which is number one in a limited edition four-piece series, is rare because of its casing. While most Patek luxury watches are made of yellow or rose gold, this one features stainless steel.

8. Hublot Big Bang | $5 Million

If you appreciate bling and have a spare $5 million, you may want to consider purchasing a diamond Hublot Big Bang watch. Featuring 1280 diamonds with at least three carats each, this glitzy timepiece is a lesson in luxury. Every stone on the watch was even cut by the same New York jeweller with over 40 years experience to ensure they each bear the same cut signature.

9. Louis Moinet Meteoris | $4.6 Million

How rare a watch is can dictate its price so, at $4.6 million, you can be sure that the Louis Moinet Meteoris is pretty rare. In fact, only four of these watches were created, and they each contain something very special. As well as being beautifully crafted, each Meterois watch impressively includes moon rock.

10. Breguet Antique Number 2667 | $4.5 Million

The charming Breguet Antique Number 2667 pocket watch can be yours for a mere $4.5 million. As well as featuring a stylish, traditional design, this watch also boasts a luxurious 18k yellow gold case and not one, but two oscillating bodies.

