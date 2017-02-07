 101 Plateau workers to refund N76. 8m for staying beyond terminal dates.

The Plateau Government says it will retrieve N76. 8 million from 101 workers that stayed in service beyond their terminal dates.

Malam Muhammad Nazif, Commissioner for Information and Communication, made the disclosure on Monday in Jos, at the ministry’s monthly press briefing.

“101 persons are to make a combined refund of N76. 8 million for staying in service beyond terminal dates.

“They were fished out after BVN matching service for state employees and pensioners was carried out.”

 

 

The commissioner said that a total of 579 persons, including the 101 that overstayed in service, were taken off the salary payroll, saving N68.6 million monthly for the state.

He gave the other reasons for taking some people off salary payroll to include improper documentation, underage and improper placement.

Nazif stated that some of the people on the payroll were non-existent, meaning that they were ghost workers.

According to him, government has kept faith with the payment of salaries and pensions to civil servants and pensioners and has paid arrears of promotion and annual increments.

The commissioner said that the state government had taken some measures to improve revenue generation, while holes had been blocked. (NAN)
