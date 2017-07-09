15 Storeys Of Underground Luxury Apartments Built In USA For The Paranoid Rich, Costs $4million Each - The Herald Nigeria

The paranoid rich in USA have been entertained with the idea of a structure able to withstand the doomsday.

The underground 15-storey structure boasts of a completely different world as opposed to the ground surface above it.

The structure, built in a zombie-proof like manner is reported to contain a total of 12 luxury apartments which are nuclear hardened.

Survival Condo’s Larry Hall revealed that the structure whose apartment might go for as much as $4 million is built for the insanely rich who are ultra-paranoid about the Apocalypse.

The $4 million price tag however includes the cost of post-apocalyptic living and other amenities to include a hospital, a cinema, a school and a rock climbing area.

The underground structure is however built under a concrete playground and also boasts of waterside and waterfall.

The facility, built deep underground in Kansas, USA is said to be planning to grow their own hydroponic food and has a shooting range just to keep occupants abreast of their security awareness.

The property also fits in a full stock of weapons and ammunition in case its inhabitants need to defend themselves post-apocalypse.

Hall while describing the facility said: “We’re zombie proof.”

He added: “We’ve got a kids waterside and waterfall in here so it’s a little piece of the tropics right here in Central Kansas.”

However, that’s not all as the facility also boasts of a dog park, pool, gym, lounge and others.

Hall added: “What we’re looking at is there’s an increasing array of threats like tornadoes and hurricanes and solar flares and pandemics and terrorism and food shortages.

“There are so many things that happen every day all around the world and people are just like hoping it doesn’t happen to them. But what if it does?”

The condo’s location however remains a secret pinned to Kansas.

One of the residents of the bunker said: “The same quality of condo in New York would have cost me the same, if not more, per square foot and you get peace of mind with this.”

