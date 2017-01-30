13 Signs Your Boss Hates You - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

Everyone wants to be loved but not everyone can love us all at the same time. It may swing from both sides.

An employee always desire to be in the good books of his/her boss for several reasons which are peculiar to each individual but if your boss has a bias against you (whether it’s conscious or not), it can color all her interactions with you—whether it’s not giving you the same amount of coaching and development that she puts in with more favored team members, giving you less interesting or lower-profile assignments, or not recognizing what you’re doing well.

It can even affect how you’re compensated and whether you ultimately keep your job. But it can be tricky to figure out whether your boss has legitimate beef with your work—or just a beef with you.

So if they don’t like you, you’ll want to know so you can try to turn things around. However, that’s not always so easy.

“If your boss doesn’t like you, they’ll likely keep it to themselves, as they understand the need to keep the relationship professional and to not play favorites in the office,” says Michael Kerr, an international business speaker and author of “The Humor Advantage.” “So the signs may be quite subtle — but they are usually easy to spot if you’re looking for them.”

“When you’re asked for input, it sends the message that you are valued, so not asking for input can, of course, send the opposite message: ‘I really don’t care what you think!'” says Kerr.

It’s difficult for a boss who is angry to look you straight in the eye, says Taylor. “They’re afraid that you may be able to detect hostility, so the path of least resistance is for them to look away or avoid being around you wherever possible.”

Bosses micromanage for a number of reasons: a need for assuming constant control, or insecurity at some level, for example. “But it can also mean they don’t trust you,” Taylor suggests. “In some cases this can even lead to mild bullying behavior, where the boss is so consumed with monitoring your every step that it begins to feel like a form of intimidation.”

“If your boss sounds like a moody teenager, then that’s a pretty big red flag,” says Kerr.

Openly criticizing your efforts or ideas in a meeting is a huge sign of disrespect. If your boss goes out of their way to embarrass you, chances are they don’t like you.

Friendly teasing with employees is often done to show that you are part of the team, that you’re “one of us” — so when a boss never feels comfortable including you in friendly ribbing, it may be a sign they don’t care for you.

