14th edition of FEDCOL games to hold in Jos‎

The Federal Ministry of Education is set to organise the Federal Government Colleges Games(FEDCOL) as part of efforts to boost physical development and create an avenue for socialisation among students.

A ‎statement signed by Mrs Chinenye Ihuoma, Director, Press and Public Relations of the Ministry, in Abuja on Friday said the 14th Edition of the games would be held in Jos, Plateau State from Dec. 4 to 8.

Ihuoma said the sporting event, which would feature students from the 104 Federal government colleges, across the country ‎would hold at the Federal Government College, Jos

‎

‎

“The Federal Ministry of Education is organising sporting event for the 104 Federal Government Colleges across the country in Jos, Plateau State. ‎

“‎The events to be competed for include 100m, 200m, 400m, 800m, 1500m, 3000m and 5000m. Others are 4 x 100 Relay, Long Jump, High Jump Short Put, Javelin Discuss and Chess.

“Each college is expected to present one competitor in each individual events and one team for each relay.”‎

She said that some dignitaries expected at the event include, the Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, Minister of State for Education, Prof. Anthony Anwukah and the Governor of Plateau State, Barr. Simon Bako Lalong.

Others are the Gbong Gwom Jos, His Royal Majesty, Day Jacob Gyang Buba and Honourable Minister of Youth & Sports, Barr. Solomon Dalung, among others.

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Print

