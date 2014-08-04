1. PEACE HYDE – Ghanaian

Peace is a blend of butts, busts and brains. She can be likened to one of Michelangelo’s artistic creations- sexy, curvy, and beautiful.

The British Ghanaian actress cum TV presenter who reportedly graduated with First Class Honours in Psychology from Middlesex University, Uk is a true definition of sensuous. That aside, she made her acting debut in an Alex Mouth-directed flick“Protégé“,where she starred alongside Steph-Nora Okere and Wale Macaulay. Thereafter she featured in the hit Ghanaian series – “Adam’s Apple“.

She is currently the head of Forbes Africa’s Digital Media.

2. JOSELYN DUMAS – Ghanaian

The obvious quality that sets Ms Dumas apart is her hips. It further became obvious to her Nigerian fans when she was featured in Lynxx’s video ’FineF­ine Baby’ where she sensually showcased her God given asset. Dumas is not just known for impeccable stature, she also has an impressive resume that ranges from being a TV personality, compeer, actress. She was picked as the 2012 face of the Range Rover Evoque in Ghana.

3. JULIET IBRAHIM – Ghanaian

Juliet is a Ghanaian actress of Lebanese and Liberian decent. Juliet is well endowed in both upper and lower regions. Juliet has a pronounced hips which always prove the saying that “hips don’t lie” in anything she wears.

Juliet Ibrahim was recently quoted by City People Fashion & Lifestyle Magazines saying ‘I describe my SHAPE as Coca Cola bottle’. She has also in the past stated that; she is far sexier and hotter than Kim Kardashian.

4. MERCY JOHNSON – Nigerian

Everybody knows that its not hyperbolic to assert that Mercy Johnson has the best figure in Nollywood. She is well curvy and endowed in both the upper and lower regions. She has got nice sculptured hips. No wonder she plays sexy roles flawlessly. You remember her wet sexy role in “Corporate Maid”?

5. OMOTOLA JOLADE EKEINDE – Nigerian



Omotola may not have it big in the upper region but she definitely gathers in the lower region. She has a very pronounced hips and backside which can make a monk have a rethink. No wonder the husband calls her Omosexy.

6. DANIELLA OKEKE – Nigerian



You are free to crown her the queen of curves or queen of buttocks. Daniella, a fast rising actress has a very protruding buttocks and nice hips which she doesn’t hesitate to flaunt always making her fans go “gaga”.

7. EBUBE NWAGBO – Nigerian



Ebube has one of the best figures in Nollywood. Her figure is almost perfect. She has got nice curves at the right places, nice hips with nice bosoms to complement it.

8. ANITA JOSEPH – Nigerian

Nita as she is fondly called parades an intimidating curves, nice rounded backside, nice hips and lovely looking bosoms. Anita loves to flaunt her dangerous curves.

9. EMPRESS NJAMAH



One thing you may not know is that it was Empress Njamah’s backside that attracted her ex Timaya to her as he is a lover of women with big backside.

10. MARTHA ANKOMA – Ghanaian



Martha matters when it comes to this list of sexy Ghollywood actresses. Blessed with a firm ebony skinned body, and a firm hips, she combines those assets in conjunction with her enchanting body becoming a potent seductive figure. She became popular for her seductive roles in Heart of Men and Kiss Me If You Can.

11. CHIOMA AKPOTHA – Nigerian

Chioma may not be busty or may not like the idea of flaunting her endowments, but one thing you can’t take away from her is her big and protruding backside.

12. YVONNE OKORO – Ghanaian



She is one of Ghana’s most respected female role interpreters. She made her screen debut in Sticking to the Promise, a 2002 movie produced by the Nigerian producer Theo Akatugba, just after her senior high school education. She recently declared on Instagram that she got her big bosoms from her mother. Yvonne is not one to hide her natural assets,she proudly flaunts them like It’s going out of fashion.

13. JACKIE APPIAH – Ghanaian

Ghanaian born actress, Jackie is curvy and a true definition of African beauty. She has got it in both the upper and lower regions.

14. HALIMAH ABUBAKAR – Nigerian

Award winning actress Halima Abubakar is one of the silver screen goddesses in Africa. She is currently recuperating and stronger after suffering some health challenges.

15. TOOLZ

Many are of the opinion that the brilliant TV presenter , Toolz, is the most curvy celebrity in Nigeria. No wonder, Don Jazzy once said he has a crush on her. She is now happily married to pilot and businessman, Segun Demuren and expecting her first child

Source

