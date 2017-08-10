15 Jigawa Students Beat Homosexual Classmate To Death - The Herald Nigeria

A total of 15 students have been arrested by operatives of the Jigawa State Police Command after they were alleged to have beat a classmate to death.

According to the police, the 15 students in the Yankwashi Local Government Area of the state, were reported to have beat the student to death over his sexual orientation.

Confirming the incident, the Jigawa State Police Command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Jinjiri Abdu, said that the students involved were from the Government Science and Technical College, Karkarna.

He further revealed that they were arrested on August 8, 2017.

Speaking on the case, the police spokesman further added that the 15 arrested students were between the ages of 17 and 19.

SP Jinjiri Abdu added that the arrested students were suspected to have caused the death of one of their classmates after beating him up using sticks. The suspects were further alleged to have taken the victim to a nearby bush at about 2:30 am in the morning.

He added: “The suspects were said to have formed a disciplinary committee to deal with the deceased after they suspected him to be a homosexual. So on that fateful day, they decided to deal with him where they allegedly took him to the bush and beat him up with sticks.

“After the beating, they brought him back to the school, and it was only his lifeless body that was found the following morning. He was taken to the hospital where he was declared dead.”

The police spokesman further revealed that thorough investigation into the matter has been launched.

