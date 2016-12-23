15 ships discharging petroleum products, other commodities, in Lagos

Fifteen ships are presently discharging petroleum products and other commodities at Apapa and Tin-Can Island ports in Lagos, the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) said on Friday.

NPA explained that the ships were at the ports discharging bulk wheat, petrol, empty containers, general cargo, bulk fertiliser, bulk gas, crude palm olein and aviation fuel.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 34 ships laden with petroleum products, food items and other goods are expected to arrive Lagos ports between Dec. 23 and Dec. 31.

NPA said that the expected ships would ferry into the country, base oil, general cargoes, bulk gypsum, containers, aviation fuel, crude palm olein, steel products, bulk fertiliser, frozen fish and petrol.

NAN reports that 29 ships were expected in Dec 19; 25 ships in Dec 20; 27 ships in Dec. 21 and 22 ships expected in Dec. 22.

The document noted that four ships had arrived the ports, waiting to berth with bulk fertiliser, crude palm olein, frozen fish and petrol. (NAN)

