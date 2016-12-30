16 ships discharging petroleum products, other commodities, in Lagos

Sixteen ships are presently discharging petroleum products and other commodities at Apapa and Tin-Can Island ports in Lagos, the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) said on Friday.

NPA explained that the ships were at the ports discharging bulk wheat, petrol, empty containers, general cargo, bulk fertiliser, bulk gas, steel products and diesel.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 23 ships laden with petroleum products, food items and other goods are expected to arrive Lagos ports between Dec. 30 and Jan. 7.

NPA said that the expected ships would ferry into the country, base oil, general cargoes, containers, aviation fuel, bulk gas, soya beans, steel products, bulk fertiliser, frozen fish and petrol.

NAN reports that 28 ships were expected in Dec 28 and 20 ships in Dec 29.

The document noted that four ships had arrived the ports, waiting to berth with bulk fertiliser, frozen fish and petrol. (NAN)

