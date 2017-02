16-year-old Nigerian actress, Regina Daniels has released some dazzling photos to celebrate valentine.

The 16-year-old actress who came under attack some weeks ago after releasing bikini photos of herself on social media shared photos to celebrate the season of love with her fans.

Regina Daniels went for the classy look in her new photoshoot as she was covered in fur and in another shoot, a short outfit.

See photos below:

