19 ships discharging petroleum products, other commodities, in Lagos

Nineteen ships are presently discharging petroleum products and other commodities at Apapa and Tin-Can Island ports in Lagos, the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) said on Friday.

NPA explained that the ships were at the ports discharging bulk wheat, petrol, empty containers, general cargo, bulk fertiliser, bulk gas, bulk corn, soya bean, steel products, frozen fish, crude Palm olein and diesel.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 33 ships laden with petroleum products, food items and other goods are expected to arrive Lagos ports between Feb. 3 and Feb. 25.

NPA said that the expected ships would bring into the country, base oil, general cargoes, containers, diesel, empty container, bulk fertiliser, bulk sugar, steel products, Diplomatic and petrol.

NAN reports that 26 ships were expected on Jan. 30; 32 ships on Jan 31, 31 ships on Feb. 1 and 36 ships on Feb. 2.

The document noted that seven ships had arrived the ports, waiting to berth with bulk fertiliser, bulk wheat, diesel and petrol. (NAN)

