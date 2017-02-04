 19 ships discharging petroleum products, other commodities, in Lagos

19 ships discharging petroleum products, other commodities, in Lagos

Nineteen ships are presently discharging petroleum products and other commodities at Apapa and Tin-Can Island ports in Lagos, the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) said on Friday.

NPA explained that the ships were at the ports discharging bulk wheat, petrol, empty containers, general cargo, bulk fertiliser, bulk gas, bulk corn, soya bean, steel products, frozen fish, crude Palm olein and diesel.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 33 ships laden with petroleum products, food items and other goods are expected to arrive Lagos ports between Feb. 3 and Feb. 25.

NPA said that the expected ships would bring into the country, base oil, general cargoes, containers, diesel, empty container, bulk fertiliser, bulk sugar, steel products, Diplomatic and petrol.

 

 

NAN reports that 26 ships were expected on Jan. 30; 32 ships on Jan 31, 31 ships on Feb. 1 and 36 ships on Feb. 2.

The document noted that seven ships had arrived the ports, waiting to berth with bulk fertiliser, bulk wheat, diesel and petrol. (NAN)

Leave a comment

Uju

Uju Valarie Ubatu, is a graduate of computer science, She is very vast on internet research and has a zeal for acquiring information from as many sources as possible.She loves to travel, meet people and watch programmes on TV.

Notable Saying

“A critic is someone who knows the way but can't drive the car. ”
- Kenneth Tynan.

The Heraldng

Stay in touch with us on your social networks and never again miss out on any updates.

FOLLOW US ON

Skip to toolbar