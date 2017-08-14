19 ships laden with petroleum products, food items, to arrive Lagos ports

A total 19 ships laden with petroleum products, food items and other goods are expected to arrive Apapa and Tin-Can Island ports in Lagos from Aug. 14 to Aug. 28.

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) stated this in its publication, `Shipping Position’, a copy of which was made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Lagos.

NPA said that the ships contained bulk wheat, bulk fertiliser, general cargo, bulk corn, bulk gypsum, Aviation Turbine Kerosene (ATK), base oil, aviation fuel, petrol and containers laden with goods.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 14 ships had arrived the ports, waiting to berth with bulk fertiliser, bulk corn, frozen fish, bulk maize, bulk palm-oil and petrol.

NAN reports that 20 other ships are at the ports discharging bulk wheat, bulk corn, bulk fertiliser, general cargo, diesel, truck, frozen fish, petrol, empty container, bulk sugar, empty container and containers. (NAN)

