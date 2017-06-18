1m pupils to enjoy FG’s schools’ feeding in Katsina State – Official

Over 1 million primary school pupils in Katsina State would benefit from the Federal Government’s Schools’ Feeding programme, an official has said.

Hajiya Binta Abba, the Special Adviser to Gov. Aminu Masari on Girl-child Education and Child Development, disclosed this on Sunday in Katsina at the opening ceremony of a one-day workshop on the feeding programme.

She said that the training was organised for local governments Unit Heads of Nutrition, Environmental Sanitation, Health Educators, and Education Secretaries of the 34 Local Education Authorities in the state.

The governor’s aide explained that the programme was designed to provide free meals for pupils of public schools from Class One to Class Three in the state.

She explained that the gesture was capable of assisting in increasing pupils’ enrolment in schools in the state.

Abba, therefore, urged participants to understand what the programme entails and work diligently for the attainment of the desired goal.

In his remarks, Alhaji Mouktar Lugga, a programme consultant, commended the state government for supporting the Federal Government’s programmes designed to improve the living condition of the citizens. (NAN)

