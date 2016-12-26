 2 killed in suicide bomb attacks in Cameroon

2 killed in suicide bomb attacks in Cameroon

female_suicide_bombervest

Two suspected suicide bombers were killed after attempting to launch attacks on Sunday morning in Cameroon, security source told Xinhua.

The source said two young men suspected to be members of Boko Haram killed themselves after detonating bombs attached to them at the entrance of market in Mora, a small town in Far North Region near the border with Nigeria.

The source said the attacks took place at around 8 a.m. and no other victim was reported.

The Lake Chad Basin Commission formed multinational forces stationed at Mora , with
particular objective of eradicating terrorist threat in the region. (Xinhua/NAN)

Leave a comment

Uju
Uju

Uju Valarie Ubatu, is a graduate of computer science, She is very vast on internet research and has a zeal for acquiring information from as many sources as possible.She loves to travel, meet people and watch programmes on TV.

Notable Saying

“A critic is someone who knows the way but can't drive the car. ”
- Kenneth Tynan.

The Heraldng

Stay in touch with us on your social networks and never again miss out on any updates.

FOLLOW US ON

Skip to toolbar