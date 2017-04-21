20 pupils killed in South Africa minibus accident

Twenty school pupils were killed in a minibus accident in South Africa on Friday, the Education Department of Gauteng province said on Twitter.

“It is with great sadness to inform that a minibus transporting learners was involved in a horrific accident,” one of the tweets said.

The victims were believed to have been killed on the scene near Bronkhorstspruit in the northern province, where the largest city Johannesburg is located.

The minibus caught fire, provincial education official Panyaza Lesufi tweeted.

Details were not immediately available.(dpa/NAN)

