200 Cars Declared Missing From Presidential Fleet - The Herald Nigeria

A total of 200 cars have been declared missing from the Ghanaian presidential fleet.

The cars were discovered to be missing from the presidential fleet after the transfer of power in December.

Speaking on the move by the new government o track down the missing cars, the spokesman to the government noted that after previous transfers of power, some state-owned vehicles which were not returned by past officials were seized from them.

The presidential spokesman, Eugene Arhin, while revealing the missing status of the 200 vehicles revealed that upon transfer of power to the new administration, the new government met only 74 of the presidency’s 196 Toyota Land Cruisers, 20 of the 73 Toyota Land Cruiser Prados, 11 of the 24 Mercedes, 2 of the 28 Toyota Avalons and 2 of the six BMWs.

Owing to the missing vehicles, Ghanaian radio station, Citi FM reported that the president has been forced to use a 10-year-old BMW as his official vehicle.

