2016 Batch `B` Stream II corps members sworn in for service

The 2016 Batch ‘B’ Stream II National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members were on Thursday sworn in for one year service, and the 3,200 members posted to FCT took the oath in Abuja.

The FCT Minister, Alhaji Muhammad Bello, at the ceremony, called for their support to boost the growth and development of the territory.

Bello, who was represented by Mrs Adebola Elegbede, the Chairperson of the NYSC FCT Governing Board, said that the current economic recession in the nation had resulted in many socio-economic challenges.

He said the multifaceted effects of the challenges had continued to impact on the lives of citizens negatively.

The minister, however, urged corps members not to relent from utilising their talents and skills during the service year to impact on the lives of FCT residents.

He added that “the FCT is looking up to you to encourage people of various communities you will serve to think outside the box.

“Your tertiary education has given you the basic theoretical skills and the NYSC on the other hand is expected to equip you with practical skills and training to make you effective for socio-economic mobilisation and development.’’

Bello urged corps members to actively participate in camp activities as they were designed to engender teamwork and maximally empower them to contribute to national development.

He assured the corps members that security would be accorded maximum priority while in camp and urged them to remain security-conscious and to report any unusual persons or objects to the nearest authorities.

Bello also urged the corps members to confide in the camp officials in the event of any health challenge that may require being exempted from camp activities.

Earlier, Mr Abdulrazak Salawu, the NYSC FCT Coordinator said the 3,200 corps members who had duly registered to partake in the one year national service in the FCT comprised of 1,062 males and 2,138 females.

Salawu said the orientation course would last for three weeks.

He added that the orientation would comprise of military drills, lectures on various topical issues, sports, Man O’ war activities, skills acquisition and training and social activities.

The coordinator assured parents of the welfare and health of their children, adding that the camp had 25 professional doctors to attend to corps members.

He urged parents to advice their wards not to lie about their health situation during registration so that the NYSC could be aware of what their health challenges were and prepare toward it.

He said “NYSC is working hard to ensure that the recession does not affect the feeding of corps members.

“We are, however, appealing to well-meaning Nigerians to invest in the youths by supporting the skill acquisition programmes of the scheme.

“This is because NYSC does not have adequate training equipment to assist the trainers coming so Nigerians need to assist by donating materials required for the various skills training.’’

He noted that some corps members were currently facing issues with their registration but that the issues were being addressed to ensure no one was sent home. (NAN)

