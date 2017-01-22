2017 AFCON: Egypt beat Uganda 1-0 in second Group D match Saturday

Egypt scored a last-minute goal to secure the three points at stake when they beat Uganda 1-0 in a Day 2, Group D match at the ongoing 2017 AFCON at the Stade de Port-Gentil in Gabon

Abdalla El Said netted in the 89th minute for Egypt, the most successful nation in AFCON history.

The Egyptians, now in second place on the Group D table with 4 points, won the title in 1957, 1959, 1986, 1998, 2006, 2008, and 2010.

Earlier in the day, Ghana defeated Mali 1-0 in the same group and qualified for the quarter-finals. (NAN)

