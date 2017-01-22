 2017 AFCON: Egypt beat Uganda 1-0 in second Group D match Saturday

2017 AFCON: Egypt beat Uganda 1-0 in second Group D match Saturday

Egypt scored a last-minute goal to secure the three points at stake when they beat Uganda 1-0 in a Day 2, Group D match at the ongoing 2017 AFCON at the Stade de Port-Gentil in Gabon

Abdalla El Said netted in the 89th minute for Egypt, the most successful nation in AFCON history.

The Egyptians, now in second place on the Group D table with 4 points, won the title in 1957, 1959, 1986, 1998, 2006, 2008, and 2010.

Earlier in the day, Ghana defeated Mali 1-0 in the same group and qualified for the quarter-finals. (NAN)
PDE
===

Leave a comment

Uju

Uju Valarie Ubatu, is a graduate of computer science, She is very vast on internet research and has a zeal for acquiring information from as many sources as possible.She loves to travel, meet people and watch programmes on TV.

Notable Saying

“A critic is someone who knows the way but can't drive the car. ”
- Kenneth Tynan.

The Heraldng

Stay in touch with us on your social networks and never again miss out on any updates.

FOLLOW US ON

Skip to toolbar