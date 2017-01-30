2017 Budget: N42bn Earmarked For Aso Rock Villa - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

More details have emerged as to the financial details of the 2017 budget following the National Assembly scrutiny

It has been revealed that N42.918 billion has been earmarked for the Presidential Villa also known as the Aso Rock Villa

The figure shows an increment of about N3.79billion, compared to the the N39.1 billion allocation in the 2016 budget.

The amount captures allocation to the State House headquarters, operation of office of the president, vice president, chief of staff to the president, chief security officer to the president, state house medical center, economic adviser to the president, senior special adviser to the president on sustainable development goals (SDGs) and agencies directly under the supervision of the president.

State House headquarters is to receive a total allocation of N11.02 billion, a slight reduction from the N11.8 allocation in 2016.

The agencies under direct supervision of the Presidency include the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) , Bureau for Public Enterprises (BPE), Bureau for Public Procurement (BPP), Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI), Nigerian Atomic Energy Commission and National Institute of Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPS).

A total sum of N1.6 billion is allocated to president Muhammadu Buhari office, while N448.6 million is allocated to the office of the Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo.

Out of the N1.3 billion for the President’s office, N736.4 million is earmarked for international travels, N239.2 million for local travels and N5.6 million for postages and courier services.

Food stuffs and catering materials is pegged at N114.9 million, the same rate as in 2016 budget, and N188 Million for general services. N53.8 million as miscellaneous expenses and N48.2 for publicity and advertisements.

For the office of the Vice-President, N218.2 million is for international travel, N88.3million for local travels, N53.4 million for food stuffs and catering materials, N21.3 million for general services, honorarium and allowances, and N6.9 billion for office stationery and computer consumables.

Welfare packages stands at N24.4 million, publicity and advertisements N14.6 million, N5.7 million for sporting activities, N1.7 million for postages and courier services and cooking gas fuel costs N246, 000.

Allocation to the office of the Chief of Staff to the President increased to N28.5million as against N27.2 in the 2016 budget proposal, while allocation to the office of Chief Security Officer to the President increased to N123.3 million as against N28.1 million in 2016 while allocation to State House medical centre reduced drastically from N3.89 billion to N331.7 million while allocation to State House, Lagos liaison office increased to N279.8million as against N151.7million in 2016.

Budgetary allocation to the EFCC increased to N17.2 billion as against N11.2billion in 2016. N4.58 billion out of this amount is meant for the completion of the commission’s new head office building, while N1.1 billion is to furnish the office. A total amount of N2.55 billion was allocated for the construction in 2016 budget.

Other allocations include N111.7 million to the SSA to the President on SDG’s, N1.6 billion to NIPPS, Kuru, N1.1billion to BPE, N1.3 billion to NEMA, N1.4 billion to BPP, N1.2 billion to NEITI, N5 Billion to National Atomic Energy Commission and IT’S and N106 million to Office of the Economic Adviser to the President.

Also, budgetary allocation to the Office of the National Security Adviser in the 2017 budget proposal is N110.4 billion, as against N90.3 billion in 2016.

N40.4 billion out of this fund is allocated to the Directorate of State Security Service (DSS), N33.8 billion to National Intelligence Agency (NIA), N31.8billion to the NSA‎ and N4.3 billion to presidential air fleets.

