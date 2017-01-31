2017 Budget: Saraki Promises To Open Up National Assembly Books - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, has revealed that the National Assembly under his leadership will open up its budget to the public.

He further admitted that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has made certain mistakes in the last twenty months of its leadership.

Saraki further opened up on the alleged merger of leaders from the APC, PDP and some smaller political parties to float a ‘Mega Party’ that will oust the APC in 2019.

The Senate President, who spoke during an interview on Sunday, said: “If the mega party will see us pushing Nigeria’s economy forward, I don’t have problem (with it). As I have said to many people, my focus now is on the economy.”

Speaking on weaknesses on the side of the APC, Saraki said, “It’s been tough. There are many things we should have done differently; we didn’t manage the success well, at the early stage.

“But, it’s a learning curve. Here is a party that hasn’t been in power for so many years. But, we are making progress. I mean, look at the budget process. Compare now to last year, you will see that the process is better and it’s going to get better as we go on.

“The National Assembly will open up its budget in 2017, yes, in my own time,” he noted.

