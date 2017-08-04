2017 Economic Summit: FG, NESG to focus on ERGP implementation

The Federal Government, in collaboration with the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG), has resolved to focus on the implementation of the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP) in the forthcoming 2017 National Economic Summit (NES).

The Minister of Budget and National Planning, Sen. Udoma Udo Udoma, said this on Thursday in Abuja while inaugurating the Joint Planning Committee for the 23rd edition of National Economic Summit (NES #23).

According to him, the theme of the NES#23 will be “Actualising the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan- Opportunities, Productivity and Employment: A call to Action’’.

The minister, however, said that the objectives of the EGRP were to restore and sustain growth, invest in the people and build a globally competitive economy.

“The NES is coming up at a time when the national debate is no longer about how to get out of recession – we are already moving in that direction with the adoption of ERGP.

“What we are concentrating efforts on now is how to build on the current positive momentum to ensure that our growth trajectory is maintained post-recession with positive impact on citizens in general.

“Focus will therefore be on specific sector such as infrastructure, renewable energy, housing, agribusiness, creative industries, retail trade and digitisation.

“In short, the summit will essentially be used to see how we can intensify efforts to implement the ERGP to create opportunities, tackle unemployment and improve productivity,’’ he said.

The minister said that NES#23 would also seek to get stakeholders’ commitment towards a private sector led investment approach as set in the ERGP.

Earlier, the Chief Executive Officer of NESG, Mr Laoye Jaiyeola, said the group had achieved a lot since the 22nd edition of the summit.

He said since the last submit, the country had come up with ERGP, which everybody had keyed into.

The CEO said that the ERGP was done in collaboration with the private sector, which the NESG facilitated.

“Also, another thing we have done seriously is that we have established a profound relationship with the National Assembly.

“There is what is called National Assembly Business Environment roundtable which came to being as a result of our dialogue with the legislators.

“We have facilitated the passage of 15 bills, waiting for harmonisation and send to executive for signing.

`We have facilitated some bills which had even been signed by the Acting President; the bills are on ease of doing business,’’ he said.

In addition, the official said that the NESG had also done Round Table on renewable energy.

He also said the group had been working with Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) to implement the recommendations of the NES#2016.

Jaiyeola, however, appreciated the partnership between the ministry and NESG, which he said had existed for 24 years.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that NES#2017, which will be organised by the ministry in collaboration with NESG, is scheduled to hold from Oct. 10 to Oct. 12 in Abuja.

NES# 2016 focused on “Made-In- Nigeria”, aimed at getting commitment to the structural and fiscal changes required to diversify the economy by placing emphasis on Made-in-Nigeria goods.

NESG was incorporated in 1996 as non-profit and non-partisan private sector organisation.

It was given a mandate to promote and champion the reform of Nigerian economy into an open and private sector-led globally competitive economy. (NAN)

