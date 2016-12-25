 2017 Hajj : Board directs prospective pilgrims in Jigawa to submit names

The Jigawa State Pilgrims Welfare Board has directed prospective pilgrims for 2017 Hajj operation to submit their names to zonal officers in their respective local government areas.

The Public Relations Officer of the board, Alhaji Ibrahim Hashim, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Dutse on Sunday that the pilgrims would also to deposit N1 million and 18 passport size photographs.

He explained that the decision followed a meeting between the chairman and members of the board.

The spokesperson further called on the pilgrims to strictly work with only zonal officers to avoid defrauders. (NAN)

