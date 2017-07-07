2017 Hajj: Board screens 200 intending pilgrims in Auchi - The Herald Nigeria

The Edo Pilgrims Welfare Board on Friday screened a total of 200 intending Muslim pilgrims in Auchi, Etsako West Local Government Area of the state for the 2017 pilgrimage to the holy land, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

NAN correspondent who covered the exercise, reports that the intending pilgrims were screened and certified fit for the religious exercise.

Officials of the board and a medical team, checked the health status and travel documents of the intending pilgrims.

Malam Haram Umar, the head of the screening committee, told NAN after the exercise that it was “very smooth” and “successful”.

“We are happy that the intending pilgrims have presented themselves for the screening, which is a vital criterion to perform the pilgrimage.

“We have not recorded any hitch; by the grace of God, the exercise will be concluded successfully.”

Umar said the screening entailed ensuring their physical fitness and knowledge of the Quran.

“The hajj is an annual pilgrimage and is the fifth pillar of Islam.

“The journey is meant for those who are physically fit and have the means to partake at least once in a life time, to purify and strengthen their faith in Allah,’’ he said.

Some of the candidates expressed happiness and hope to use the journey to achieve the fifth pillar of Islam and to strengthen their faith in Allah.

The annual Hajj takes place between Aug. 30 and Sept. 04. (NAN)

