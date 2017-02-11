2017 Hajj: Board urges officials to discharge duties diligently

The staff of the Federal Capital Territory Muslim Pilgrims’ Welfare Board have been charged to be honest and discharge their duties diligently.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the new acting Director of the board, Alhaji Shehu Abubakar, gave the charge on Saturday in Abuja.

Abubakar warned the personnel against any act capable of tarnishing the image of the board, the FCT Administration and the country at large.

He emphasised the need for greater cooperation between all staff and other stakeholders to ensure the success of the 2017 hajj in line with the desire of the present administration.

He, therefore, urged the staff to be dedicated to their duties and abide by rules and regulations of the service, adding that the board would not condone any act of corruption and indiscipline.

Abubakar reassured the commitment of the board to add more value to the management of pilgrims and provide first class services to FCT pilgrims by ensuring hitch free exercises.

He explained that to improve on the success record of the 2016 hajj, the board decided to commence the sales of forms for the 2017 intending pilgrims early enough.

NAN reports that the acting director replaced the former director, Malam Muhammad Bashir, who had since proceeded on training at the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Kuru in Jos, Plateau.

Until his appointment, Abubakar, an indigene of Bida Local Government of Niger State, was the board’s Deputy Director, Operations.

He joined the services of the FCTA on transfer from Niger State Civil Service in 2011 and was promoted to the rank of Deputy Director in 2013. (NAN)

