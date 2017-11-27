2018 Budget: Industrialists, business operators urge Kwara Govt. to revive moribund industries

The Kwara State Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (KWACCIMA) on Wednesday urged the state government to set aside some percentage of the 2018 budget for the revival of moribund industries.

The Director General, KWACCIMA, Mr. Ayo Fagbemi, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ilorin that the chamber was, however, impressed that the government prioritised the economy in its budget.

Gov. Abdulfatah Ahmed presented a budget of N181 billion to the state House of Assembly on Nov. 23.

“We have always been stressing this because of the important roles these industries play in revenue generation and job creation.

“We have a lot of industries lying fallow and once fund is injected, it will boost the state’s economy,’’ Fagbemi said.

He called on the government to partner with the various stakeholders, to boost the economy.

The Executive Secretary, Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), Mr. Johnson Olugbenga, urged the government to expand its infrastructure.

Olugbenga specifically said availability of power, water, good roads across the state would enhance industrial activities.

He said that the government had assured small industries in the state of tax waivers, urging the present administration to live up to expectations.

Also, a businessman, Chief Executive Officer of Chidex Superstores, Chief Chinedu Ezeanowi, called on the government to use the 2018 budget to ensure cash flow in the market.

He implored the Gov. Ahmed-led administration to find lasting solutions to salary arrears of civil servants, to improve the state’s economic situation.

“Once this section of the society is financially buoyant, businesses and patronage will pick up and the standard of living will improve,” Ezeanowi said.

