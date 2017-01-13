 2019 AFCON: Nigeria face South Africa, Libya, Seycheles

2019 AFCON: Nigeria face South Africa, Libya, Seycheles

The draw for the 2019 African Nations Cup qualifiers was made in Libreville on Thursday, with Nigeria drawn along with South Africa, Libya and Seycheles.

In the Preliminary round Sao Tome and Principe v Madagascar; Comoros Islands v Mauritius, Djibouti v South Sudan will play two legs in March.

All the national teams in 12 groups will start their hostilities in June and continue on international match days in March, September, October and November 2018.

Here are the 12 groups.(The team named first plays at home in the opening leg.)

Group A: Senegal, Equatorial Guinea, Sudan, Sao Tome and Principe or Madagascar.

Group B: Cameroon, Morocco, Malawi, Comoros Islands or Mauritius

Group C: Mali, Gabon, Burundi, Djibouti or South Sudan.

Group D: Algeria, Togo, Benin, Gambia

Group E: Nigeria, South Africa, Libya, Seychelles

Group F: Ghana, Ethiopia, Sierra Leone, Kenya

Group G: Democratic Republic of Congo, Congo, Zimbabwe, Liberia.

Group H: Ivory Coast, Guinea, Central African Republic, Rwanda

Group I: Burkina Faso, Angola, Botswana, Mauritania

Group J: Tunisia, Egypt, Niger, Swaziland

Group K: Zambia, Mozambique, Guinea Bissau, Namibia.

Group L: Cape Verde Islands, Uganda, Tanzania, Lesotho.

The winners of each group will join hosts Cameroon in the tournament finals along with the
best three runners-up. (Reuters/NAN)

