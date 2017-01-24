2019 election: Ex-Chairman lauds parties’ move to join PDP

A former Lagos State Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Capt. Olatunji Shelle, has described moves by some political parties to join PDP ahead of 2019 general elections as “good news’’.

The Chairman of the PDP Board of Trustees, Sen. Walid Jibrin, had on Sunday revelaed that PDP received notifications from 17 political parties to join it.

Shelle in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), in Lagos on Tuesday said political parties are aligning, realigning and repositioning towards the next election.

“That is a good news if it happens; I am sure there are some other ground work that are going on.

“Though, I was in Abuja for the last meeting where strategies are being developed to bring back the party to reckoning, everybody is trying to do one thing or the other to place themselves in strategic positions before 2019.

“Politics is dynamic, you see people trooping out and people trooping in; we do not know who is who yet.

“Like some people are even sent to come and infiltrate the party, some are sent to come and spy, some are sent to come and dislodge or disorganise.

“So we would not know who is who, until we get our secretariat back after the appeal courts judgment.

“Until we all settle down and we start holding meetings and we see who and who are joining us at such meetings.’’

He, however, said the party had no plan to change its name or go into merger deal with any political party or group.

On defection of former Senate President Ken Nnamani to the ruling All Progressives Party, Shelle said it was a decision that he (Nnamani) had taken and could not be judged for doing so.

“One cannot judge him that is his own decision. It is either he succeeds or he fails. Some people take very bad decision and at the end of the day they regret it, some do not.

“He has made money in life; he has invested in so many areas, so he can afford to gamble. I wish him luck.” (NAN)

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment