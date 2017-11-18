The former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has been compelled by a group under to the auspices of Concerned Citizens for Atiku,(CC4A) urgently declare his intention to run for office in the 2019 presidential election in order to rescue Nigeria.

The group informed that it’s no longer appealing to Atiku but has to now compel him to run, in view of the fact that our country is at a crossroads and in dire need of a leader like Atiku with a track-record of credibility and empathy, a leader with vast political and administrative experience, a focused and detribalised leader with friends across our geopolitical borders, a leader with memorable antecedents and a man of unquestionable character.

Convener of the group, Mr Adebowale Taiwo Jante disclosed this while addressing the newsmen and media aide and leader of the Atiku Media Office, Mr. Paul Ibe, and his deputy, Alhaji Sani when his group paid a courtesy visit to Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, at his media office in Jabi, Abuja, on Friday.

While calling on the former Vice President to speedily declare, Adebowale said, “Your Excellency, it is an honour and privilege to stand before you not just as a group of patriotic young people of like minds, but also as citizens under the umbrella of Concerned Citizens for Atiku (CC4Atiku), whose common interest is not limited to the total reversal of the unfortunate under-development of Nigeria, but also ensuring her speedy climb, up the ladder of economic growth and prosperity, as well as the wellbeing of its citizens irrespective of all sentiments.

Reminding that posterity will demand answers from Atiku should Nigeria continue along this treacherous path of socio-economic decay if he doesn’t step forward to salvage it, CC4Atiku explained that it is predicted on this that it had turned down the opportunity to appeal to the former vice President, and had resorted to compel him.

“We see you as the only man who can rescue this nation, therefore our involvement has gone beyond appealing to your good self but a mission of compulsion, a commitment to dragging you into the 2019 presidential race as an urgent and necessary step to save this country from an imminent catastrophe, the group said.

CC4Atiku which acknowledged that the request may be weighty, noted that the current situation where citizens only wake up each morning to wail due to the bad economic situation, is an invitation for him to step forward and fix Nigeria so that posterity will remember him for good.

In his response, Atiku’s media aide, Paul Ibe described the action of the group as a step in the right direction for young Nigerians to be actively involved in politics at all levels.

He also stressed that the visit by CC4Atiku was one of hope, especially in the light of Nigeria’s current level of poor governance and commended the group for its make-up.

Mr Ibe noted that the CC4Atiku visit and its intentions are in tandem with the #NotTooYoungToRun campaign and encouraged the members of the group not to relent in their efforts.

According to him, “The beauty of this group is its constitution of young people who are not sitting back and expecting things to be handed to them.

“Your visit has given us hope, hope that indeed our situation isn’t irredeemable, and for that we thank you.

“Your visit and intentions lend much credence to the #NotTooYoungToRun campaign, if you must run, you must be able to rally together and that is what you have done today, and I’m truly impressed with you.

The former Vice President Atiku Abubakar’s media aide assured the group that Turakin Adamawa will receive their message before Juma’a time Friday.

