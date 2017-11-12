2019 Elections: Group urges APC women in Rivers to secure voter cards

A political pressure group, Andoni Progressive Women Agenda, has advised in women in Rivers to take advantage of the Independent National Electoral Commission’s (INEC) ongoing voter registration and revalidation to participate in 2019 general elections.

The leader of the group, Mrs Paulina Asuk, gave the advice as it ended a three-day voter sensitisation tour of Wards/Units Women leaders in Andoni Local Government Area of Rivers on Saturday.

Asuk said the party embarked on the strategic grassroots voter education as part of efforts to boost APC women’s participation in the 2019 general elections in the area.

She said the group’s target was basically to spur grassroots women across the 11 wards in Andoni Local Government to utilise their franchise in the choice of the leaders in the forthcoming general elections.

She added that the voter registration was an essential duty that would continue to build the country’s democratic value and fair electoral process.

“It is only by voting that we can affirm our solidarity to our political party and the country at large; the truth is, we can only vote when we are duly registered by INEC.

“I urge us all to ensure that eligible women in our various families/units were duly registered.

“This will avail us the opportunity to actively participate in the choice of leaders that will in turn attract positive change to Andoni Local Government Area.

“Andoni Progressive Women Agenda is a political pressure group that seeks to encourage APC women in Andoni Local Government Area to exercise their voting rights in the 2019 general elections,’’ he said.

In the same vein, the group’s Secretary, Mrs Christiana Esuku, also urged the women to ensure that they became eligible voters by registering with INEC.

She appealed to them not to be carried away by the euphoria of campaign, display of APC branded uniforms and goodwill as those were mere formalities without the voter registration cards.

“It is sad to note that in the 2015 elections, some of the women during grassroots campaigns who wore party uniforms and flaunted our party logo did not even border to secure their voter cards.

“Can such women vote? How do they intend to actualise the change they were campaigning for,’’ she asked.

The secretary urged the woman to brace up alongside their male counterparts to participate in the voting process in 2019.

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Print

