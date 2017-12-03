All Progressives Congress (APC) has faulted former Vice president Abubakar Atiku’s position that he will defeat President Muhammadu Buhari.

Rather the APC in their reply said Nigerians will overwhelmingly vote for President Buhari because of the sterling qualities they saw in him in 2015.

It will be recalled that Atiku had, last Friday, resigned from the APC, citing alleged failure by the current administration to improve the quality of life of Nigerians and neglect of the youth by the administration.

In an interview with Mr Dele Momodu for his column which was published yesterday, Atiku said he would get government working from day one if Nigerians vote for him in 2019.

“I will definitely beat him this time,” Atiku said. “He has wasted a lot of his massive goodwill. A lot of people are disgruntled but (are) keeping quiet and lying low.

“Our youths are suffering terribly and now they are being sold into slavery.”

While stating his leadership credentials, Atiku said: “Everyone knows my track record of inviting and attracting a good team and giving them the opportunity to work professionally. Nigerians are tired of leaders who cannot think big and work big.”

But speaking for the ruling party, the APC national publicity secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi said President Buhari would easily defeat the former vice president should he stand for re-election.

“I believe that the reasons Nigerians voted for President Buhari in 2015 are still pertinent. They voted President Buhari because they needed a leader who has integrity, strong on corruption and capable of defeating Boko Haram.

“If he stands for election in 2019, we believe Nigerians would still vote for him,” Bolaji said.

On his part, an APC chieftain, Alhaji Umar Duhu said it was ‘absolutely preposterous’ for Atiku’s to think that he could ever defeat Buhari in any political contest.

Duhu also declared that Atiku had not an important figure even in Adamawa politics, hence he could not be a stumbling block to President Buhari should he decide to contest the presidential election.

Duh said, “The president has defeated him in so many instances and they are there in public domain. He (Atiku) is not a factor in the Adamawa politics, much less to pose a serious threat to the president.

“He can never defeat the president in any election and that is sufficiently clear.”

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Print



Related