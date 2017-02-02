2019: Lawmaker wants Ogun West to produce next governor

A House of Representatives member, Kayode Oladele (Ogun-APC) has called on indigenes of Ogun West Senatorial District to mobilise and produce the next governor of the state in 2019.

The lawmaker made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Abuja

According to him, the history of the state so far shows that the next governor should come from Ogun West.

Oladele, who is the Chairman, House Committee on Financial Crimes, said that repeated calls had been made over the years for a governorship candidate from the senatorial district based on principles of equity and justice.

“It is equally important to now include the fact that Ogun West is also endowed with competent and public service-oriented people who have the capacity to lead the State.”

He said that it was important to highlight that indigenes of the area had never held the post of governor since the state was created in 1976.

“These indigenes have all the hallmarks of leadership qualities as well as the competencies, rigours and capacities required for such an exalted post.

“I believe that we are well-positioned, not just from the perspective of entrenching democratic balance in our state but also from the sheer number of intellectuals and competent people among us,” Oladele said.

He stated that inability of the zone to agree on one aspirant out of several interests had been its bane, and cautioned that it was important that from the onset, over-riding interests of the people should be promoted beyond individual’s interest.

“It is now time to resist any form of divisiveness and to speak with one voice in order to realize our collective dream of occupying the post of governor of Ogun State.

“History tells us that nothing can be achieved in disunity; I therefore urge all prospective aspirants to work in harmony so we will not miss this golden opportunity,” he said.

Oladele pledged to work with whoever emerged as the candidate on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) towards realising the joint goals to further promote even development in the state. (NAN)

