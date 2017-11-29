2019: PDP existence dependent on successful convention – Chairmanship aspirant

Prof. Taoheed Adedoja, a national chairmanship aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), says success of the party in 2019 elections is dependent on outcome of its Dec. 9 convention.

Adedoja stated this while briefing journalists in Abuja on Wednesday after submitting his nomination form for the chairmanship race.

He said that PDP needed a new orientation and that it could no longer be administered by “guesswork but by intellectuals’’.

“The success of the party in the 2019 general election is dependent on the success of the Dec. 9 convention.

“If the convention goes wrong, there will be no PDP in 2019; the strategy to win elections in 2019 starts with a free and fair national chairmanship election at the convention,” he said.

Adedoja expressed confidence in the party’s National Caretaker Committee led by Sen. Ahmed Makarfi.

He said that he was unaware of any plan to conduct a parallel convention, pledging that he stood by the caretaker committee.

The aspirant said it was important that the South-West produced the next national chairman of the party.

He said that there would be consequences should the zone not produce the chairman.

According to him, the zone will be porous and a vulnerable prey to other parties should it not produce the next chairman of the party.

