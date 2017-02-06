201million People Will Be Jobless In 2017 - UN - The Herald Nigeria

The United Nations Secretary-general, António Guterres has revealed that more than 200 million people will go jobless in the year 2017.

The UN Secretary-general expressed his concerns in his message to the commission for social development.

António Guterres who further revealed that an additional 2.7 million people will be jobless in 2018 said the world was currently going through a challenging period.

He said: “This year, the number of jobless people is expected to exceed 201 million and another 2.7 million could be added to the unemployment rolls by 2018.

“Anxiety is mounting as societies cope with urbanisation, climate change, population growth and other mega trends. In this effort, we must give top priority to achieving gender equality and the empowerment of women.”

The UN secretary-general noted that the new UN Agenda 2030 requires a redefinition of traditional planning, monitoring and delivery of sustainable development objectives in order to combat the current projections.

