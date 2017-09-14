For cat lovers, being wary of scratches from the pet is a vital thing as it has been found that cats can cause erectile dysfunction in men.

A young man was left unable to get an erection after he was scratched by a cat at his home in Belgium and was infected with a rare disease. The condition is said to be caused by bacteria called Bartonella henselae found in the mouth and claws of cats

Doctors said the patient, 23, suffered problems with his organ after what was described as invasive cat scratch disease.

The condition identified by BMJ Case Reports is said to be caused by Bartonella henselae, a bacteria found in cats’ mouths and claws.

The man told medics he suffered symptoms including fevers and testiclular pain, The Sun reports.

It was reported Cat Scratch Disease (CSD) is caught by kissing or touching cats with your face. However, the disease was considered rare with about 4.5 outpatient diagnoses per 100,000 people.

According to The Sun, doctors wrote in the report: “The symptoms quickly vanished and he fully regained his erectile function. For the man, the medication was successful and he was cured with antibiotics within a few weeks.

