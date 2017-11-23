24 Most Expensive Cars Found On The Streets Of Nigeria

Having a car is something, but having a really fancy and expensive car is a totally different thing.

Nigeria is home to some luxury as there are those who never fail to disappoint in acquiring these sexy and ridiculously expensive cool toys!

Despite the current economic challenges, there are still some who step it up a notch.

From celebrities, to top government officials, to self-made business men, some of these guys spend hundreds of millions of Naira on cars.

Below are the 24 most expensive cars found in NIgeria as posted by user IamPhillips on Nairaland:

 

24.

24. Porsche 911 Carrera Price: $89,400 (₦17,790,600)
23.

3739768_131024711605273243096441707366152n_jpeg407f8cf955f473246fd87a24974e94ae
22.

Maserati Quattroporte Price: $106,900 (₦21,273,100)
21.

2016 Mercedes-Benz G-Class Price: $119,900 (₦23,860,100)
20.

Rolls-Royce Phantom V LHD James Young Price: $129,500 (₦25,770,500)
19.

Maserati GranTurismo Price: $132,825 (₦26,432,175)
18.

Aston Martin V8 Vantage S Price: $134,295 (₦26,724,705)
17.

BMW i8 Price: $140,700 (₦27,999,300)
16.

Lamborghini Gallardo Price: $150,603 (₦29,969,997)
15.

Audi R8 Price: $162,900 (₦32,417,100)
14.

Lamborghini Huracan Price: $199,800 (₦39,760,200)
13.

Ferrari California Price: $202,723 (₦40,341,877)
12.

Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG Price: $221,580 (₦44,094,420)
11.

Ferrari 458 Italia Price: $239,340 (₦47,628,660)
10.

Ferrari 458 Specialé Price: $291,744 (₦58,057,056)
9.

Bentley Mulsanne Price: $303,700 (₦60,436,300)
8.

Rolls-Royce Wraith Price: $304,350 (₦60,565,650)
7.

Lamborghini Aventador Price: $399,500 (₦79,500,500)
6.

Rolls-Royce Phantom Price: $417,825 (₦83,147,175)
5.

Maybach 62s Price: $450,000 (₦89,550,000)
4.

Range Rover Sentinel Price: $451,400 (₦89,828,600)
3.

Brabus Bullit Coupe 800 Price: $495,000 (₦98,505,000)
2.

Mercedes Brabus G700 Price: $900,000 (₦179,100,000)
1.

Bugatti Veyron Price: $1,700,000 (₦338,300,000)
Kelechi Uchenna

Writer

Kelechi is a writer at The Herald. His many penchants include Poetry, Coding and Rock music. When he is not writing, Kelechi is probably binging on a TV show.

1 Comment

  1. No matter the name, it has a price and therefore can be bought and purchased by ANYONE.

