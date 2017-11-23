Having a car is something, but having a really fancy and expensive car is a totally different thing.

Nigeria is home to some luxury as there are those who never fail to disappoint in acquiring these sexy and ridiculously expensive cool toys!

Despite the current economic challenges, there are still some who step it up a notch.

From celebrities, to top government officials, to self-made business men, some of these guys spend hundreds of millions of Naira on cars.

Below are the 24 most expensive cars found in NIgeria as posted by user IamPhillips on Nairaland:

24.

23.

22.

21.

20.

19.

18.

17.

16.

15.

14.

13.

12.

11.

10.

9.

8.

7.

6.

5.

4.

3.

2.

1.

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Print



Related