24 ships laden with petroleum products, food items, to arrive Lagos

Twenty four ships laden with petroleum products, food items and other goods are expected to arrive Apapa and Tin-Can Island ports in Lagos from Dec. 22 to Dec.31, down from 25 ships expected on Dec 21.

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) stated this in its publication – `Shipping Position’, – a copy of which was made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Lagos.

NAN reports that four of the expected 24 ships would berth with petrol and aviation fuel.

NPA said that the remaining 20 expected ships contained buck wheat, general cargo, base oil, frozen fish, aviation fuel, steel products and containers.

The document noted that four ships had arrived the ports, waiting to berth with bulk fertiliser, frozen fish and petrol.

NAN reports that 14 other ships are at the ports discharging empty containers, bulk wheat, bulk gas, crude palm olein, frozen fish, containers, aviation fuel and petrol. (NAN)

