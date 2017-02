A Ukraine trained Nigerian medical doctor has been laid to rest after she died shortly after returning to the country.

The female doctor identified as Dr. Nancy Oghenetega Appih was on Monday, 6th February laid to rest amidst tears from friends and family.

Dr. Nancy who returned to the country shortly after she graduated on June 24, 2016 from the Ivana-Frankivsk National Medical University in Ukraine died on January 31, 2017.

She was reported to have died after a brief illness.

