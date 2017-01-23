25 ships laden with petroleum products, food items, to arrive Lagos

Twenty five ships laden with petroleum products, food items and other goods are expected to arrive Apapa and Tin-Can Island ports in Lagos from Jan. 23 to Jan. 30.

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) stated this in its publication – `Shipping Position’, – a copy of which was made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Lagos.

NAN reports that six of the expected ships would berth with petrol.

NPA said that the remaining 19 ships contained buck wheat, general cargoes, base oil, frozen fish, bulk sugar, bulk fertiliser, ethanol and containers.

The document noted that three ships had arrived the ports, waiting to berth with bulk fertiliser, diesel and petrol.

NAN reports that 17 other ships are at the ports discharging empty containers, bulk wheat, sugar, bulk fertiliser, frozen fish, containers, aviation fuel, bulk corn, soya beans and petrol. (NAN)

