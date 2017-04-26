 253 stranded Nigerians deported from Libya - The Herald Nigeria

253 stranded Nigerians deported from Libya

253 Nigerians comprising 242 adults and 11 children, who were stranded in Libya have been airlifted back into the country on Tuesday aboard a Libyan Airline plane.

They were received at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport by the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), and are said to be the largest single batch of deportees to return to the country in recent times.

According to reports, their return to Nigeria was facilitated by the International Organisation for Migration, following a request by the Federal Government for assistance.

The NEMA Deputy Director, Search and Rescue, Dr. Abdullahi Onimode, told reporters at the Hajj Camp wing of the airport that the deportees would be assisted with some funds to enable them return to their various homes.

