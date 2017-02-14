26 ships laden with petrol, food items, to arrive Lagos ports

Twenty six ships laden with petrol, food items and other goods are expected to arrive Apapa and Tin-Can Island ports in Lagos from Feb. 14 to Feb. 27.

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) stated this in its publication – `Shipping Position’, – a copy of which was made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Lagos.

NAN reports that seven of the expected ships would berth with petrol.

NPA said that the remaining 19 ships contained buck wheat, general cargoes, base oil, bulk sugar, bulk salt, frozen fish, bulk corn, bulk fertiliser and containers.

The document noted that three ships had arrived the ports, waiting to berth with bulk fertiliser and petrol.

NAN reports that 10 other ships are at the ports discharging empty containers, bulk wheat, containers, base oil, diesel and petrol. (NAN)

AIC/AJA

