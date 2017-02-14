 26 ships laden with petrol, food items, to arrive Lagos ports

26 ships laden with petrol, food items, to arrive Lagos ports

Twenty six ships laden with petrol, food items and other goods are expected to arrive Apapa and Tin-Can Island ports in Lagos from Feb. 14 to Feb. 27.

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) stated this in its publication – `Shipping Position’, – a copy of which was made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Lagos.

NAN reports that seven of the expected ships would berth with petrol.

NPA said that the remaining 19 ships contained buck wheat, general cargoes, base oil, bulk sugar, bulk salt, frozen fish, bulk corn, bulk fertiliser and containers.

 

 

The document noted that three ships had arrived the ports, waiting to berth with bulk fertiliser and petrol.

NAN reports that 10 other ships are at the ports discharging empty containers, bulk wheat, containers, base oil, diesel and petrol. (NAN)
AIC/AJA

Leave a comment

Uju

Uju Valarie Ubatu, is a graduate of computer science, She is very vast on internet research and has a zeal for acquiring information from as many sources as possible.She loves to travel, meet people and watch programmes on TV.

Notable Saying

“A critic is someone who knows the way but can't drive the car. ”
- Kenneth Tynan.

The Heraldng

Stay in touch with us on your social networks and never again miss out on any updates.

FOLLOW US ON

Skip to toolbar