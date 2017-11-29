There were drama and tension in Imo state following the cancellation of the 2018 budget presentation by the state governor, Owelle Rochas Okorocha following reports that lawmakers and staff of the state house of Assembly stayed way intentionally.

The state government, however, said the governor could not present the budget because of some errors in the speech

It was reportedly a mixture of drama and tension at the Imo state House of Assembly complex in Owerri, on Tuesday, November 28, as 27 lawmakers reportedly shunned Governor Rochas Okorocha’s 2018 budget presentation.

It was learnt that the lawmakers, who were supposed to receive the budget proposal from the governor as well as the staff of the Assembly all stayed away throughout the day. After a long wait, the presentation was cancelled in the evening when it was clear that it could no longer hold. The chamber remained locked all day.

The Punch reports that visitors who were at the complex to witness the event were left frustrated. The report quoted a source as claiming that the lawmakers were angry that they have been taken for granted by the executive arm. “The lawmakers are protesting because the executive left them in the limbo about the budget presentation.

“How can you inform the lawmakers about an important constitutional assignment as the budget presentation through just a mere radio announcement and press statement?”

the report quoted a source as asking. Commenting on the issue however, the chief press secretary to the speaker, Marcel Ekwezuo, reportedly said the event was stalled because of errors discovered in the speech. “The lawmakers discovered errors in the budget presentation.

It would be wise to present a clean budget to the legislators. A new date for the presentation will be announced soon. “The correction of the errors discovered by the lawmakers is not a house committee thing; the lawmakers are to do it as individuals. We hope to present a sound budget soon,” he said.

Further statement by Okorocha’s chief press secretary, Sam Onwuemeodo, said: “With utmost regret, we wish to inform the public that the announced presentation of the 2018 budget to the Imo state House of Assembly by Governor Rochas Okorocha, fixed for Tuesday, November 28, 2017, could no longer hold, owing largely to disturbing discrepancies discovered in the budget speech.”

