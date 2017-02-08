2face Is An Illiterate - Comedian Gordons Subtly Shades Singer - The Herald Nigeria

Nigerian comedian, Gordons has thrown a subtle jibe at music icon, 2face Idibia after the planned nationwide protest.

Recall that 2face had pulled out of the nationwide protest which he initiated with partnership from the Enough is Enough group.

Nigerians however trooped out to march against the bad governance in the country despite the singer’s decision to cancel his participation in the event.

In reaction to the protest, Gordons called 2face a musician and not a politician noting that 2face is the only illiterate singer he knows who can express himself well through his music.

2face is the only illiterate who can express himself through music – says Gordons A video posted by #LailasBlog (@lailasblog) on Feb 7, 2017 at 9:01am PST

