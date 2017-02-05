2face's Partner Issues Statement On 'Enough Is Enough' Nationwide Protest - The Herald Nigeria

The official partner of the Nigerian artiste, 2face Idibia for the planned nationwide protest, Enough Is Enough group has issued a statement regarding the cancellation of the protest by the singer.

Recall that 2face Idibia had called of the protest slated for tomorrow Monday, 6th February, 2017 off citing security issues as his reason.

In reaction to the decision which apparently looks to be the singer’s sole opinion, his partner, the Enough Is Enough group took to their social media page to call on Nigerians to turn out for the planned protest.

The group noted that the protest will hold with or without the artiste.

Recall that several controversies had trailed the initiation of the protest plan especially following the decision of the Lagos Police to halt the rally, however, men of the Nigerian Police had shifted ground and offered support although concern have been raised due to the scheduled rally by the Buhari Support Group which has been fixed for the same day when the president is expected to arrive in the country from his 10-day medical vacation.

