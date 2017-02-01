2face's Partner Blasts Gov. Fayose For Tweeting Support At Planned Nationwide Protest - The Herald Nigeria

Following his Tweet of support posted earlier in the day by the Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, Nigerian music icon, 2faces’s partners have slammed the governor, noting that he is part of what Nigerians are protesting against.

Recall that the Ekiti State Governor had shown support for the nationwide protest which had been earlier slated for the 5th of February but is now set for the 6th.

The Non-Governmental Organisation, Enough Is Enough Nigeria, who are the brains behind the protest which 2face is supporting, took to their social media handle to slam Fayose, tweeting; “We are also speaking to YOU. FG, State, LG!”

