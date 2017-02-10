2nd Access Bank Lagos City Marathon excites Lagosians

The banners and stickers announcing Saturday’s 2nd Access Bank Lagos City Marathon have adorned the metropolis to the admiration of the residents who are now in the mood to celebrate the event.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that areas like Anthony Ojota/Ogudu, Oworosoki, Adekunle Junction that leads to the Third Mainland Bridge are filled with the race’s banners.

Workers of the Lagos State Waste management Agency (LAWMA) were also seen keeping all the areas neat ahead of the race.

They told NAN they were doing their to welcome the foreigners that would participate in the race into a clean city.

This has also made Lagosians to be excited that a race of such magnitude would be held in the busy city on Feb. 11.

Some of the residents told NAN that they would come out en masse to support the athletes, saying that the thought of organising the 42km race in Lagos was exciting.

Isaac Akinola, a civil servant who resides in Ojodu, said he was happy that the race would hold in the city, adding that he and his sons would cheer Nigerian athletes.

“It is a great opportunity for my sons to see elite and local athletes running on the streets of Lagos. I am sure they will love it,’’ he said.

He also commended the Lagos State Government for bringing the race to Lagos.

“I want to appreciate Lagos State Government’s effort for embracing the initiative. I believe it will also help the athletes,’’ he said.

Christopher Afolabi who works in Victoria Island said the fever of the race has been everywhere in the area for some weeks, saying he was excited about the race.

“It is a good initiative that the race is going to hold, the excitement is there, I am sure that it will be of benefit to those participating in the race.

“Maybe by the third edition, I will take part in the race,’’ he said.

Godwin Ogboiche also said he was happy that the race was holding in the state, adding that he would come out to support the running. (NAN)

