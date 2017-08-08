 3 `God is Good’ kidnapped passengers released – Police

Police in Rivers said three out of the five passengers of ”God is Good” motors kidnapped on Monday morning on the East-West road in Rivers had been released.

The Spokesman of the Police Command in the state, ASP Nnamdi Omoni, confirmed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Port Harcourt.

Omoni said five passengers were initially kidnapped from the vehicle.

He said that the bus was en route to Lagos from Port Harcourt when the incident occurred.

 

 

He said that the police was “on top of the situation” to ensure that the remaining two passengers were released.

NAN learnt that the incident happened at Emuoha community along the East-West road at 7.30 a.m .

Efforts to speak with the Manager of the Transport Company in the state proved abortive as he was said to have traveled with other management staff to the scene of the incident.(NAN)

Uju

Uju Valarie Ubatu, is a graduate of computer science, She is very vast on internet research and has a zeal for acquiring information from as many sources as possible.She loves to travel, meet people and watch programmes on TV.

