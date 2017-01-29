3 Reasons Why A Cucumber Is your Body's best Friend - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

Cucumber is a part of the botanical family Cucurbitaceae along with watermelon. It is made up of 95% water. Cucumber is ideal because they are naturally low in calories, fat, sodium and cholesterol.

Here are 3 ways Cucumber helps our body:

1. Hydration

It is mostly water and full of important electrolytes, it is perfect for hot weathers to prevent dehydration.

2. Skin

Cucumber has a cooling and soothing effect that helps to reduce swelling, irritation and inflammation. It slices can be placed on the eyes to decrease puffiness or placed on the skin to treat sunburn.

3. Bone Health

Adequate vitamin K consumption can be achieved by eating a proper intake of fruits and vegetables(1 Cup of Cucumber provides 11% of your daily needs) and is important for improving calcium absorption which is essential for optimal bone health.

According to the USDA Natural Nutrient Database, 1 cup of raw sliced cucumber with peel contains 115 grams of water, 16 calories, 0.8 grams of protein, 0.2 grams of fat, 2.9 grams of Carbohydrates.

So the next time you’re out and about, why don’t you grab a Cucumber.

