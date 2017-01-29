 3 Reasons Why A Cucumber Is your Body's best Friend - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

3 Reasons Why A Cucumber Is your Body’s best Friend

Cucumber is a part of the botanical family Cucurbitaceae along with watermelon. It is made up of 95% water. Cucumber is ideal because they are naturally low in calories, fat, sodium and cholesterol.

Here are 3 ways Cucumber helps our body:

 

1. Hydration

It is mostly water and full of important electrolytes, it is perfect for hot weathers to prevent dehydration.

cucumber-lime-mint-aqua-fresca-horiz-800

2. Skin

Cucumber has a cooling and soothing effect that helps to reduce swelling, irritation and inflammation. It slices can be placed on the eyes to decrease puffiness or placed on the skin to treat sunburn.

images-15   

     3. Bone Health 

Adequate vitamin K consumption can be achieved by eating a proper intake of fruits and vegetables(1 Cup of Cucumber provides 11% of your daily needs) and is important for improving calcium absorption which is essential for optimal bone health.

According to the USDA Natural Nutrient Database, 1 cup of raw sliced cucumber with peel contains 115 grams of water, 16 calories, 0.8 grams of protein, 0.2 grams of fat, 2.9 grams of Carbohydrates.

image0012

So the next time you’re out and about, why don’t you grab a Cucumber.

 

Leave a comment

Onome Agesse

Onome Oreoluwa Agesse is a Half Warri, Half Ijebu Word Artist. She Thinks,Imagines, Writes and Reads. She writes on her personal blog at www.onomeagesse.wordpress.com

Notable Saying

“A critic is someone who knows the way but can't drive the car. ”
- Kenneth Tynan.

The Heraldng

Stay in touch with us on your social networks and never again miss out on any updates.

FOLLOW US ON

Skip to toolbar