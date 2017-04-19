30 months after, Aregbesola finally names cabinet members - The Herald Nigeria

The State of Osun Governor, Rauf Aregbesola has finally named his would-be cabinet members, 30 months after he won re-election for a second term in 2014.

On Tuesday, the Osun House of Assembly disclosed that it had received names of 39 nominees for Commissioners and Special Advisers from Aregbesola.

Speaker of the assembly, Mr. Najeem Salaam, read the letter from the governor at the plenary session.

The letter read partly, “Pursuant to Sections 192 (2) and 196 (2) of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended), I have the honour to forward the list of nominees for consideration and confirmation by the house of assembly as Commissioners and Special Advisers”.

Among the nominees are Mr. Kolapo Alimi, former commissioner, Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, and Mr. Bashiru Ajibola, a former adviser, Special Duties.

Sen. Hussein Mudasiru, who represented Osun West Senatorial District between 2011 and 2015, also made the list.

Other former commissioners on the list include Ms. Mobolaji Akande, Human Resources and Capacity Building; Mrs. Toun Adegboyega, Women and Children Affairs and Mr. Ismail Jaiyeoba, Commerce, Cooperatives, Industry and Empowerment.

Former special advisers on the list include Kunle Ige, Community Development, and Rural Affairs; Mr. Bola Ilori, Environment; Mrs. Latifat Giwa, Education and Dr. Rafiu Isamotu, Health.

Others former special advisers are Mr. Biyi Odunlade, Youths, Sports and Special Needs; Mr. Bisi Odewumi, Local Government and Dr. Olalekan Yinusa, Commerce and Cooperatives.

A former Chief Whip of the house of assembly, Mr. Binuyo Ipoola and Assistant Chief of Staff to the governor, Mr. Mudasiru Toogun, also made the list.

Similarly, Osun Assembly, also on Tuesday, screened 22 nominees for the Caretaker Committee Management for the 30 Local Government Areas (LGAs) and 31 Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) in the state.

Salaam, had before commencement, warned that any nominee who has yet to pay his or her tax to date would not be screened.

Further screening will continue on Wednesday.

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment