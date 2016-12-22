31 organic fertiliser companies key into Growth Enhancement Scheme

No fewer than 31 organic fertilizer companies operating in Nigeria are now involved in the Growth Enhancement Scheme (GES), of the Federal Government, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports.

The Director, Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development in Ekiti state, Mr Adeleke Komolafe, disclosed this in Ijero Ekiti, Ijero Local Government Area of Ekiti State on Wednesday

He spoke at the opening of One-day Sensitisation programme organised by Organic Agriculture Innovation Platform, (OAIP)

He said farmers were not afforded the opportunity to access organic fertilizers in GES from 2012-2015.

“`No fewer than 31 organic fertilizer companies had shown interest so as to enable farmers to access organic fertilizer in 2016’’, he added.

He listed the advantages of organic agriculture over and above inorganic traditional agriculture to include reduction of toxic food and low capital investment.

Komolafe advocated that organic agriculture be prioritised in the syllabus of all schools while intensive sensitisation should also be carried out in all the nooks and crannies of the country.

”This is to make more Nigerians embrace the new system of farming”, he said.

Meanwhile, all levels of government in the country have been advised to consider the establishment of special markets for all farm products generated through organic means.

NAN reports that the National Coordinator of Organic Agriculture Innovation, Dr. Gbenga Adeoluwa made the call in his keynote address at the organic farming sensitization programme held for participants from Ekiti and Ondo states.

The keynote address was titled ‘Organic Agriculture Certification and Marketing.”

According to him, the need for such markets had become necessary so as to ensure ready markets for organic products.

“It will thus encourage more farmers to embrace organic type of farming, as against fertilizer and chemical induced farming.’’

Adeoluwa described farm products generated from organic farming as best for human consumption.

He said a Bill was at the National Assembly seeking recognition and regulation of their activities. (NAN)

