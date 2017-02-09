31 ships laden with petroleum products, food items, to arrive Lagos ports

Thirty one ships laden with petroleum products, food items and other goods are expected to arrive Apapa and Tin-Can Island ports in Lagos from Feb. 8 to Feb. 25.

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) stated this in its publication – `Shipping Position’, – a copy of which was made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Lagos.

NAN reports that six of the expected ships would berth with petrol.

NPA said that the remaining 25 ships contained buck wheat, general cargoes, base oil, empty container, steel products, diplomatic, bulk sugar and containers.

The document noted that seven ships had arrived the ports, waiting to berth with bulk fertiliser, base oil, container and petrol.

NAN reports that 18 other ships are at the ports discharging empty containers, bulk wheat, bulk gas, bulk sugar, fertiliser, containers, soya beans and petrol. (NAN)

